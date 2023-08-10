Julie now Gina, problem solved

When the nuns of Nonnberg Abbey sing (How Do You Solve a Problem Like) Maria it did cross my mind that the problem is almost as insurmountable as the Swiss Alps that the Von Trapp family have to scale in escaping from the Nazis. Of course, they make it and this Chichester Festival Theatre version of The Sound of Music has similarly made it in solving the problem of following in the footsteps of the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews. She will be forever associated with this musical and it would not surprise me if you hear a lot more about Gina Beck who plays Maria in Adam Penfold’s superb production which has quality and talent to make it a West End hit. Yes, it’s that good and the tone is set by that community of characterful nuns who open the show with pristine choral work, heavenly harmonies that fill the auditorium with a glorious sound.

Rob Jones’s artfully crafted set is both sculptural and expressionistic, the mountain range is always there forming a backdrop for the events that follow. It changes easily into the Von Trapp family villa and the Abbey which sees the Mother Abbess being brought up onto the set through a hole using a hydraulic lift. It made me smile every time as did Janis Kelly’s portrayal with her soaring vocals and serious yet cheeky persona. When she sang the reprise of Climb Ev’ry Mountain during the final emotional scene the tears were running down the cheeks of many around me.

Penfold keeps it simple, making few noticeable changes apart from adding in two of the original songs and minor tweaking of the plot. No major tinkering thankfully. That approach allows the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical and lyrical genius to be central to everything that happens and is a breath of fresh mountain air in the current trend of updating and making musicals relevant to a contemporary crowd. When we first see Maria she is lying down and singing (The Hills Are Alive With…) The Sound of Music. On standing and running round with glee at being in her favourite place we see a Julie Andrews doppelgänger in both look and voice. Uncannily so and Beck eases into her character bringing an abundance of charm and personality which endears her to the Von Trapp children. Beneath the smiling veneer is a gutsy persona that stands up to the dictatorial Captain Von Trapp, a fine, upstanding performance by Edward Harrison who gradually succumbs to Maria’s appeal as both wife and mother to his seven children.

Ah the children – Leisl (Lauren Conroy), Friedrich (Dylan Trigger), Louisa (Erin Rushidi), Kurt (Vishal Soni), Brigitta (Audrey Kattan), Marta (Maya Sewrey) and Gretl (Felicity Walton) – are sweet enough but they have a bit of the brash Brady Bunch about them too with Kattan’s Brigitta a picture of intelligent impudence. Meanwhile Conroy’s Leisl’s love for the soon to be Nazi Rolf (Dylan Mason) is beautifully played out in Sixteen Going On Seventeen, giving the poor lad hell as she teases and torments him.

There is excellent work too from Ako Mitchell as the solipsistic yet likeable Max Detweiller and Emma Williams as Baroness Schraeder, rejected by the captain for Maria but not as bitter and twisted as portrayed in the film. The unfurling of the Nazi banners and the placing of two SS officers in the audience, simple yet so effective, created a sinister atmosphere and brought home the murderous brutality of what was to come and the impending danger to the family.

For some it may seem too sentimental and sugary perhaps but when produced in this way it remains a hugely enjoyable show with an utterly magnificent score. Those who dismiss it as “dated” often overlook that it is largely based on truth (except the family escape by train to Italy) and according to publisher Max Schuster, “The whole is greater than the sum of the parts. It adds up. It sings. It parses in the grammar of the heart.” Meanwhile, Julie will never be forgotten but Gina is the Maria of today and her dulcet tones, joyful demeanour and stage presence will almost certainly mean both she and this production will climb a few more mountains in years to come.

