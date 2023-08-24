The Mayor has always said that expanding the ULEZ was a difficult but necessary decision because of the damage air pollution is doing to Londoners’ health. Air pollution in London is an urgent health crisis, responsible for around 4,000 premature deaths in the capital each year and is leading children to grow up with stunted lungs and adults to develop a whole host of illnesses – from asthma to heart disease, cancer and dementia.

Nine in 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are already compliant with ULEZ standards so their drivers will not have to pay the ULEZ daily charge when the scheme expands in a week’s time. Even so, the Mayor has continued to listen to Londoners and has promised to provide an extra £50m to help more Londoners scrap their non-compliant vehicles while increasing the amount that those eligible for the scheme can receive. This will take the funding for London’s biggest scrappage scheme to £160m. This is on top of the more than £60m provided for the central and inner London ULEZ.

In January, the Mayor and TfL opened the capital’s biggest-ever scrappage scheme giving those most in need priority. From 30 January low-income, disabled Londoners, sole traders, micro-businesses and charities have been able to apply for scrappage grants to transition to less-polluting vehicles.

At the end of July the scrappage scheme opened to families receiving child benefit and the Mayor and TfL responded to points raised by London’s businesses, expanding eligibility to all small businesses with fewer than 50 employees (previously only those with up to 10 employees could apply). Over the three weeks when they have been able to apply, 204 small businesses have had their applications approved and £1,450,500 has been committed.

With extra money being added to the fund and those most in need having had priority access to support, the Mayor and TfL have opened up the fund to include every single Londoner with a non-compliant car or motorcycle, to make sure no Londoner and no small business or charity is left behind as the ULEZ expands.

The team overseeing the scrappage scheme are processing applications in a matter of days, so TfL and the Mayor are urging Londoners with a non-compliant car to apply now to get their scrappage grant as quickly as possible. TfL has hugely increased the resourcing of the scrappage scheme to respond to the expected increase in demand.

All London residents with non-compliant vehicles can now apply to get £2,000 for scrapping a car or £1,000 for scrapping a motorcycle. Alternatively, applicants can opt for a higher-value package of up to two bus and tram passes plus a lower grant. The payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) has also increased from £5,000 to £10,000 to scrap the vehicle, or £6,000 to retrofit the WAV to achieve ULEZ standards.

Small businesses and charities applying now will also receive increased grant payments of between £6,000 and £11,500. Eligible businesses and sole traders will also be able to apply for up to three vans or minibuses to be scrapped or retrofitted in total, even if they have already received a grant payment for one vehicle as part of this scheme.

London-based charities can already apply to scrap or retrofit up to three vans or minibuses, and may reapply even if they have already received a grant payment for one vehicle as part of this scrappage scheme or received a grant through the previous scrappage scheme.

Alongside the scrappage scheme, a range of offers are available to Londoners making the transition to cleaner, greener transport. These mean savings can be made on hire and subscription services for bikes, e-bikes, cargo bikes and e-scooters, as well as discounts on car clubs alongside many other deals.

Every Londoner, in every borough, is breathing air that exceeds the World Health Organisation’s guideline limits for air pollution [1]. The London-wide expansion will bring cleaner air to around five million more people in outer London and play an essential role in tackling the triple threats of air pollution, the climate emergency and traffic congestion. Around four thousand Londoners die prematurely each year due to toxic air pollution[2], children are growing up with stunted lungs, and it is linked to a higher risk of dementia in older people [3]. These health concerns are particularly of concern in outer London where deaths attributed to air pollution are disproportionately higher [4] and more than half of the capital’s 500,000 asthma sufferers live [5].

The introduction of the ULEZ in central London in 2019 and the inner London expansion to all areas within – but not including – the North and South Circular roads in 2021, have already proved to be extremely successful in clearing the air. A year after the inner London expansion of the ULEZ, TfL data showed that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations are estimated to be 46 per cent lower than they would have been in central London without the ULEZ and 21 per cent lower in inner London [6].

Alongside tackling the triple threat of toxic air, congestion and our changing climate, the London-wide expansion is expected to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions (NOx) from cars in outer London by 10 per cent and reduce PM2.5 car exhaust emissions in outer London by nearly 16 per cent [7].

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone London-wide was not an easy one for me to make, but it is necessary to reduce toxic air pollution, protect the health of Londoners and help tackle the climate emergency. I have continued to listen to the concerns of Londoners, and that’s why I’ve introduced the biggest vehicle scrappage scheme ever seen in the UK. Every single Londoner with a non-compliant car and motorbike is now eligible to get support. We are doing this without a penny of support from the Government who have helped other cities around the country with their clean air zones. There’s still plenty of money available in the scrappage scheme and, with one week to go until the ULEZ is expanded, I am urging all Londoners with non-compliant vehicles to apply now. Currently 9 out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London are already compliant, but these grants will make a real difference to those drivers with non-compliant vehicles. Together we can help build a better, greener city for all Londoners.”

Christina Calderato, TfL’s Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, said: “London has made significant progress over the last six years in improving air quality, but it sadly remains the case that thousands of Londoners are dying prematurely each year as a result of toxic pollution, which is why the Mayor made the difficult but necessary decision to expand the ULEZ. Nine in ten cars seen driving on an average day in outer London are already ULEZ compliant. With the recent expansion of the scrappage scheme, all Londoners looking to help clean the city’s air by scrapping a non-compliant car can do so with financial support from the Mayor. Charities and small businesses can also receive more to scrap or retrofit their vans or minibuses, as well being able to apply with up to three vehicles. We encourage everyone to go to our website to check their vehicle to make sure they’re ready for next week. ULEZ is a vital step in make the city a cleaner place for all who work and live in London and we are taking ambitious action to improve public transport for all.”

Ian Plummer, Commercial Director at Auto Trader, said: “Getting a valuation on a current car on sites like Auto Trader is key, as that will help people work out what their options are for their next car. There are plenty of compliant cars available, both in Greater London and beyond, it just comes down to budget which will determine choice. Fundamentally, the bigger a budget, the more choice people have. As drivers consider what they’re looking to spend, finance and leasing options can prove attractive as a means of getting into more expensive vehicles – and that’s when electric vehicles could also become an attractive option as they offer low running costs and there are some great leasing deals available on them at the moment.”

To further help those in outer London boroughs get around more sustainably, the Mayor has also introduced the Superloop – an express bus network connecting outer London boroughs to town centres, nearby towns, high streets and more. The Superloop is part of the Mayor’s commitment to bring an extra million bus kilometres to outer London. By enhancing bus routes in outer London, the Mayor and TfL are providing better transport links and more sustainable ways to get around the capital.

From today every Londoner with a non-compliant car can apply for a £2,000 grant

Thousands of ULEZ-compliant cars remain available to buy online for £2,000 or less

Transport for London’s turnaround time for scrappage applications is a matter of days – with staff at the call centre doubled to support customers

Almost 13,000 applications for scrappage grants have been approved and more than £52m already committed to Londoners and London’s small businesses and charities From 21 August, all Londoners with an eligible non-compliant car or motorcycle are able to apply to scrap a non-compliant car for up to £2,000 or up to £1,000 for a motorcycle, or a higher value package of up to two bus and tram passes plus a lower grant (no change to the payment level). Small businesses and sole traders will be able to apply to scrap up to three vehicles (up from one).

More information on the scrappage scheme is here: https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/scrappage-schemes

TfL publishes details on their website of total applications received to date, and total applications approved to date. The total of the applications approved does not necessarily indicate the rejection of all others, as while the scheme is live there may be some applications awaiting final assessment/processing, including those that require the resubmission of corrected or missing documentation from applicants.

It’s not possible to say at this stage what percentage of applications are approved or rejected, but an evaluation report with a more detailed breakdown will be published following the closure of the scheme. TfL anticipates that following the expansion of the car and motorcycle scrappage eligibility to all Londoners on 21 August, there will be an increase in approved applications.

Data shows that 9 out of 10 cars, and around 8 out of 10 vans seen driving in the zone on an average day are already compliant. See https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone/ulez-compliance-data

Under the expanded scrappage scheme, applicants can apply to receive: Grants for scrapping a non-compliant van have increased from £5,000 to £7,000 Grants for scrapping wheelchair accessible vehicles have increased from £5,000 to £10,000 Grants for scrapping minibuses have increased from £7,000 to £9,000 Grants to replace a non-compliant van with an electric van have increased from £7,500 to £9,500 Grants to replace a non-compliant minibus with an electric minibus have increased from £9,500 to £11,500 Retrofit grants have increased from £5k to £6k, typically enough to cover the whole cost of retrofitting a van or minibus

Full business and charity grace period application and end date changes are as follows: Retrofit/ new vehicle order must have been made before 29 November 2023(previously 29 August 2023). Retrofit grace period (maximum) end date: 29 May 2024 (previously 29 November 2023). Replacement vehicle (maximum) end date: 29 May 2024 (previously 29 February 2024)

According to Autotrader there are thousands of cars and vans available for £2,000 and £7,000.

London’s small businesses and charities can also choose to retrofit their existing van or minibus to reduce emissions and make them ULEZ compliant. Through the scrappage scheme, those who choose this option will receive £6,000 to retrofit their existing vehicle which will be fitted with emissions abatement equipment by a Clean Vehicle Retrofit Accreditation Scheme (CVRAS) approved company with an approved emissions reduction system. So far 737 drivers have chosen to retrofit and £1,125,000 has been committed

To help people transition to less polluting modes of transport the Mayor has provided scrappage grants at each stage of the ULEZ’s development since 2019. The last scrappage scheme, for the inner London ULEZ expansion in 2021, saw the removal of more than 15,000 polluting vehicles from London’s roads. Since the launch of the ULEZ expansion scrappage scheme on 30 January: 6,095 car and motorcycle applications have been approved, committing £11,635,400 of funding 503 Londoners in receipt of child benefit have had their applications approved in the three weeks since eligibility expanded to include those in receipt of this benefit, committing £999,600 4,235 Londoners on low-income benefits have had applications approved, committing £8,013,800 Applications by 1,357 Londoners in receipt of disability benefits have been approved, committing £2,622,000 6,798 van and minibus applications have been approved, committing another £41,129,500. The grants for vans and minibuses are higher than cars and motorcycles, reflecting the higher purchase cost. 81 charities have had their applications approved, committing £590,000 in grants 2,954 micro businesses have had their applications approved, committing £17,861,000 3,559 sole traders have had their applications approved, committing £21,228,000



[1] Data from the London Atmospheric Emissions Inventory (LAEI) 2019: https://data.london.gov.uk/dataset/london-atmospheric-emissions-inventory–laei–2019

[2] https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-and-strategies/environment-and-climate-change/environment-publications/health-burden-air-pollution-london

[3] https://www.london.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2023-04/Imperial%20College%20London%20Projects%20-%20impacts%20of%20air%20pollution%20across%20the%20life%20course%20%E2%80%93%20evidence%20highlight%20note.pdf

[4] https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-and-strategies/environment-and-climate-change/environment-publications/health-burden-air-pollution-london

[5] Analysis by Asthma & Lung UK of NHS data on disease prevalence

[6] https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-strategies/environment-and-climate-change/environment-and-climate-change-publications/inner-london-ultra-low-emission-zone-expansion-one-year-report

[7] Expected impacts published in the London-wide ULEZ consultation documents available here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/cleanair