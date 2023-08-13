The Proms 2023

Our Proms coverage begins this year with Thomas Grise who goes intergalactic…

Prom 32, 2023 was, shame to say, my first ever experience of what is a national institution. The Royal Albert Hall was packed to the rafters and the atmosphere full of excited expectation. The eclectic programme opened with Dora Pejačević’s Overture in D minor, a composer (this year marks her centenary celebration) who by her own admission was a Wagner acolyte. It showed in her short piece that was full of emotion, waves of sound that ebbed and flowed interspersed with passages of delicious lyricism. It whetted my appetite to hear more of her work.

Meanwhile Grace Williams – I am personally delighted that female composers little known to the general public are getting airtime – also featured in an all-woman first half. Her Violin Concerto premiered in 1950 and here we were seventy plus years later with a performance that was a revelation to me. Dark and moody the two opening largo movements, slow and dignified but also with a feeling of longing and warmth that then bursts into life with a third jaunty and jolly movement. This sharp contrast was welcome but felt slightly schizophrenic and strange. Soloist and Proms debutante Geneva Lewis played beautifully with authority and gravitas in the opening two movements and some delightful, almost jocular, playing in the colourful third.

And I haven’t even mentioned the orchestra yet. Conducted by another Proms first-timer Jamie Martin, the National Orchestra of Wales, excelled in everything they did for the opening two pieces but most of the audience had come to hear them play The Planets by Gustav Holst and what a performance it was. They exploded into Mars, a tumult of sound that reverberated around the hall. Saturn, also suggestive of doom and gloom to come was a sumptuous interpretation, dreamy Venus featured an absolutely beautiful horn solo. Mercury was wispy and light followed by melodic and mirthful Jupiter that had me and several others gently humming I Vow to Thee My Country. Vivacious Uranus was topped by Neptune, primarily because the London Symphony Chorus provided a beautiful addition that created an otherworldly quality that strangely brought to mind Pink Floyd’s track Great Gig in the Sky on the iconic album Dark Side of the Moon. Very appropriate in the circumstance.

Martin and the orchestra were as one throughout, his energy and passion lit up the event and the audience responded accordingly. It was a joy to be there and my first Prom will definitely not be my last.

The Proms – www.royalalberthall.com