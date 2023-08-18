AKEL: The occupying power and the occupation regime is responsible for the attacks on United Nations Peacekeeping Force

18 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

AKEL denounces the attacks on UN peacekeepers by forces of the occupation authorities that took place today in the buffer zone in Pyla. The violence and threats against the UN personnel constitute a serious crime and the responsibility lies with the occupying force and the occupation regime.

The attempt by the occupation authorities to violate the status quo and create new fait accompli by occupying part of the buffer zone in Pyla for road construction is totally reprehensible and unacceptable. Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership must respect the mission of United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) within its mandate.

These machinations by the Turkish side are in addition to a series of other provocative actions that are further undermining safety on our island and damaging the prospects for a resumption of the negotiations and a solution to the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework. These plans by Turkey and Tatar are dangerous for all Cypriots.

