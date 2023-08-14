The Hoddesdon Allstars in conjunction with Love Hoddesdon are proud to announce the return of Rock around the Clocktower!

📍Hoddesdon Town

🗓Sunday 20th August

⌚️11:00am – 7:30pm

Featuring 10 Live acts in front of the iconic Hoddesdon Clocktower. The Issues, Ding Dangs, Homegrown, Escape Party, Dakota Smile, Bonnet, Indie Quartet, Back to the 50s and DJ Stu 🎸🎤⚡️

All proceeds raised by the Allstars will go to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for children charity.

With Raffles and food stalls, funfair rides, face painting and much more. This is a FREE family fun day & will be like no other and we cant wait to see you there!

