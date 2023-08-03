The Greek Orthodox Church of Christ the Saviour in Welling. This Sunday have their annual Paniyiri as it is the Great Feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord and Saviour and their Church celebrates.

This year they will have live music from their extra special guest – the talented British Cypriot singer Mixalis Theodosiou.

They will also have souvlakia and falafel, traditional cakes, sweets and koubes, secure children’s games area with bouncy castle, animals from George Mead Memorial Stables petting zoo, music, Greek coffee and frappe, market stalls, games from Rent a Games Night, ice cream van, and more. Truly fun for all the family!