The Cathedral of Birmingham grandly celebrated the Dormition of the Theotokos.

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene presided over the Orthros and led the Divine Liturgy, with the co-officiation of Archimandrite Christodoulos Kokliotis, Protopresbyter Aimilianos Epameinondas, and Hieromonk Samuel Papachristophorou.

After the Divine Liturgy, an official meal followed in the Community Hall.