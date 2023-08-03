Statements by AKEL C.C. member Christos Christofides:

The complete removal of the barbed wire erected by DISY and its government must be ensured

1 August 2023, ‘Astra’ radio

The complete removal of the barbed wire erected by DISY and its government, which has been placed on the ‘green line’ and proved to be a fiasco, must be ensured, AKEL MP Christos Christofides told ‘Astra’.

Commenting on yesterday’s statements by the Interior Minister on ‘Astra’ that the policy of erecting barbed wire on the ‘green line’ was being abandoned, Christos Christofides pointed out that this situation created serious problems for the residents of the area and farmers, while it also provoked political problems, since it was done without any consultation with the United Nations.

The most important thing, he stressed, is that we ourselves should not create a border in Cyprus that would legitimize the partition. C.Christofides added that this development confirms AKEL’s positions and efforts and, above all, it vindicates the struggle of the region’s residents who had suffered the consequences of the notorious barbed wire and the Committee set up by the local communities.

The AKEL MP pointed out that the local communities of the region are also demanding the removal of the fences that have already been put up, which have only had the effect of cutting off the access of Greek Cypriot residents to their properties in the free areas.

He added that at 6:30 this afternoon there will be a meeting at the Peristerona Local Community Council to review with all the communities of the region how this fiasco with the barbed wire will end.