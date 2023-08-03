The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the Kingdom of Cambodia, Ms Martha A. Mavrommatis, presented her credentials to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, at a ceremony held on 27 July 2023, at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.

During the audience between King Norodom Sihamoni and the Ambassador, the excellent level of relations between the two countries was reaffirmed. The Ambassador conveyed to the King the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, and expressed her readiness and commitment to further strengthen and enhance the ties between the two countries.

The King of Cambodia reciprocated the warm greetings and wishes to President Christodoulides, expressing his wishes for health and happiness, as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Cyprus. The King of Cambodia expressed his confidence that the ties of friendship and cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral level between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Cyprus, will be enhanced in the years ahead.