Message from Edmonton Eagles Amateur Boxing Club’s Head Coach Dr Costakis C. Evangelou MBE “It is amazing that thanks to the National Lottery funding that we have recently received, Edmonton Eagles Amateur Boxing Club are able to offer free sessions every week for the next five years for any young person wanting to attend. The club is based in an area that is in the top 10% of social and economic deprivation in the UK and at these challenging times when everyone is being stretch financially, it is so important that young people can get access to sessions that help with their fitness, confidence, mental health and well-being and supported by our committed and supportive team. These will make such a difference to them, their families and our community”.