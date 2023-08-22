Statement by AKEL MEP’s Giorgos Georgiou and Niyazi Kızılyürek on the events in Pyla

Tatar’s provocative actions, with Ankara’s blessing, undermine security on our island

19 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The attacks launched against UN peacekeepers by forces of the occupation authorities in the buffer zone in Pyla are unacceptable and condemnable. These attacks are serious crimes according to international law and represent yet another episode in the occupation authorities’ general attempt to violate the status quo, creating new fait accompli.

The occupation regime’s claims of the supposed “humanitarian nature” of the project are a pretext. Mr. Tatar does not demonstrate any similar sensitivity to the opening of checkpoints that would in practice serve the movement of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Mr. Tatar’s new provocative actions, with Ankara’s blessing, undermine security on our island, as well as the prospects for a resumption of the negotiations and a solution to the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis. The strong reactions on the part of the UN, the EU and the international community in general must lead to an end to this unauthorized, unilateral and illegal action which only provokes tensions and does not contribute towards finding a mutually acceptable, permanent and comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem in the interests of all our people.

