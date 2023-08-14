UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed London’s commitment in supporting efforts for a solution to the Cyprus problem, according to a press release by the Committee of the Famagusta Association of Great Britain. This was in response to one of the two letters sent to Sunak by the Chairman of the Committee, Vassilis Mavros, on behalf of the Committee.

According to the press release, in response to the first letter, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, through the Minister for Europe Leo Docherty, stated that Britain for 49 years has been taking a leading role in efforts for peace in Cyprus. He also noted Britain’s contribution as regards resolution UNSCR 353 of 1974 which called for the immediate withdrawal of Turkish occupation troops from Cyprus and as regards maintaining the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), but also its contribution to this force with its own soldiers.

Sunak’s response also notes that his country does not recognise the northern part of Cyprus as an independent state, and that Great Britain recognises only one legal state in Cyprus, that of the Republic of Cyprus, a decision that stems from the many resolutions of the UN General Assembly on Cyprus, the press release said.

It adds that he also said that Great Britain continues to believe in a just and viable solution and that Britain remains unwavering in its commitment to support efforts for a UN-mediated solution as well as supporting and encouraging all sides to persevere and pursue the solution.

The press release said that, in his first letter, Mavros, denounced, on behalf of the Committee, Turkey for her continued disregard of UN Security Council resolutions to end the military occupation and the illegal settlement of almost 38% of the Cypriot territory. In the second, more recent letter, Mavros, denounces Turkey for the continuous desecration of Christian churches and the ongoing theft of icons, but also the policy of Islamization of the occupied area of Cyprus and especially the decision to convert Christian churches and monasteries into mosques.

It was also pointed out that, the Turkish President, contrary to the resolutions of the UN Security Council, was making efforts to open the port of the Turkish occupied city of Famagusta and to expand and operate the Marina as well as to establish a military base in the occupied territories for the operation of unmanned aircraft, further destabilising the already troubled eastern Mediterranean region. The letter said at the same time that all these actions by Turkey threaten to sabotage any future solution for peace in Cyprus that could unite the island.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.