Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has announced he’s injured his ankle.

The Italian, who is currently on tour alongside Anton Du Beke, took to his Instagram page to reveal the news he’s twisted his ankle, meaning he won’t be able to perform the final week of the tour, or take part in some of the group routines on the new series of Strictly.

In a video, he said: “As you probably know I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances I did twist my ankle on stage.

“I have just been to the doctor, to the physio, and he advised me to rest for a few weeks, which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend.

“I know a few people are coming. I will still be there to entertain you with my other half Anton Du Beke. We will be singing along but unfortunately Anton will do the dancing bit.”

The 32-year-old then added: “This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers, but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing – which I’m really looking forward to.

“Sending lots of love to everyone out there and stay strong.”

The celebrities taking part in the 2023 series of Strictly are yet to be announced. The show will return in September.