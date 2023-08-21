The UNSG’s Special Representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Colin Stewart, will brief on Monday via a video call the Security Council over the recent incidents in the buffer zone in Pyla, the plans of the occupation regime in the area, as well as his meetings and contacts on this issue, in the framework of the diplomatic efforts which are underway, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned.

Earlier on Monday Stewart met in the Turkish occupied areas with the so-called foreign minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu to discuss the issue.

The Security Council will discuss on Monday during a scheduled closed session the incidents that took place on Friday morning in the buffer zone at Pyla with the attacks against UN peacekeepers as well as the Turkish plans in the area. The session begins at 1500 local time (2200 Cyprus time). The agenda includes consultations on the Middle East and other matters, one of which will be the situation in the buffer zone at Pyla.

Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, said earlier on Monday that Nicosia expects the UN to respond to its mandate, adding that the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos are in contact with all UN Security Council permanent member states.

Intense diplomatic consultations have been underway over the situation in the buffer zone and the plans of the Turkish side for the construction of a road that will connect the occupied village of Arsos with a forward illegal military outpost of the occupation regime.

The Cyprus government, the UN, the EU and many countries have condemned the attacks against members of the UN peacekeeping force on Friday morning, while they were blocking unauthorised construction works by the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime inside the buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.