Statement by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou after visiting the coordination centre in Pelendri to confront the fire between the Agios Mamas and Kalou Chorio communities

AKEL expresses its gratitude and thanks to all those involved in extinguishing yesterday’s fire

We felt the obligation to be here today, at the site of yesterday’s fire which the forces, first and foremost the Forestry Department, are primarily responsible for combatting, but also other departments too such as the Fire Service, the Thera Service and hundreds of volunteers from the surrounding communities, who also participated in the titanic effort to promptly deal with the fire and not to let it spread, in difficult terrain conditions with the wind blowing and fortunately succeeded in doing so.

Today, we are here to document what occurred and what needs to be done every time to timely deal with fires. It is very important for us to be here to express our gratitude and thanks to both the Forestry Department, the Director and staff of the Department and all the other agencies that participated in this effort, but also to the Pelendri Local Community and other Community Authorities and the volunteers who also contributed to this titanic effort.

AKEL is always there where the problems are to contribute to its own capabilities to solve and address the problems, both inside and outside Parliament. We will convey what we have heard to the government, while expressing our intention – as always – to help ensure that the necessary staffing, equipment, all the necessary infrastructure, training and any assistance that needs to be given to these departments is in place, which are all of crucial importance for our country and the preservation of an invaluable natural wealth such as our forests.