Passengers at Stansted Airport have been stranded on trains and planes after a power failure affected the entire airport site.

The airport railway station was initially evacuated after its fire alarms went off.

An airport spokesman said a “power outage” affected the whole site and systems had to be rebooted.

He said restrictions were put in place on arriving passengers to prevent further overcrowding in the terminal.

On Sunday afternoon rail operator Greater Anglia posted on X – formerly Twitter – to say “a controlled evacuation” was under way and that trains were currently unable to run to or from the airport.

The company said it was trying to find replacement buses to assist with onward journeys.

It later said on its website that emergency services were currently at the railway station.

“No fire has been found at the station, but a burnt switch in an electrical room has been found,” it said.

Passengers took to social media showing crowds of people in the terminal and queues on escalators, while others said they were stuck on trains or on the tarmac in arriving planes.

The airport spokesman said it was not yet known what had caused the power to fail.