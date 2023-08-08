U.S. Senator Robert Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will address the World Congress of Cyprus Diaspora that will take place between August 23-25 in Nicosia.

Thalia Polydorou Antoniou, Head of the Overseas & Repatriated Cypriots Service, told CNA that Menendez’ presence at the conference is an “extremely significant event.”

The opening ceremony of the World Congress of Cyprus Diaspora will be held on August 22 at the University of Cyprus, within the campus area in Aglantzia, and will be addressed by the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides.

Antoniou said “it is an extremely significant event for us and for Cyprus, and it will go down in the history of the Conference of Cyprus Diaspora”.

Senator Menendez, President of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, will address the proceedings of the Cyprus diaspora conference in person for the first time on Thursday, August 24.

Menendez issued a statement commemorating the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus on July 20, 1974 where he unequivocally condemned Turkey’s continued aggressive and antagonistic behavior, including provocative action in Varosha. He called on President Tayip Erdogan to immediately withdraw the more than 40,000 troops from the Republic’s territory and enable the reunification of Cyprus.