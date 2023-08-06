Maria Sakkari is through to the final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open after defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on Saturday afternoon. Sakkari advanced after two hours and three minutes to set up a showdown in Sunday’s championship match against Coco Gauff.

The world No 9 struck four aces and converted five of nine break-point opportunities.Sakkari’s road to the final also included victories over Canadian qualifier Leylah Fernandez (7-5, 6-2) and seventh-seeded American Madison Keys (6-3, 6-3).

It was still a productive week for Pegula, who had previously ousted compatriot Peyton Stearns (6-3, 6-4) and Ukrainian wild card Elina Svitolina (4-6, 6-3, 6-4).

After reaching four WTA finals in 2022 (lost all four), Sakkari is into her first final of the 2023 campaign. The Greek is bidding for just her second-ever WTA title, having previously triumphed on the red clay of Rabat, Morocco in 2019.

Sakkari has since lost five finals in a row, including two at the 1000-point level last year (Indian Wells and Guadalajara).