1 of 5 | Rita Wilson sings “Oli Mazi” from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.” File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) — Rita Wilson released the single “Oli Mazi” on Wednesday. The song comes from the sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, in theaters Sept. 8.

Wilson duets with Christos Mastoras on the song she co-wrote with Dianne Warren. Mastoras previously sang with Wilson on her track “Let Me Be.”

“Oli Mazi, we, we are all together in this life, Zoe,” they sing. “Oli Mazi, free, free to be whoever we wanna be. We’re one family.”

“Oli Mazi” means “all together” in Greek.

“The song is about bringing people together whether it’s your birth family or chosen family,” Wilson said in a statement. “No man is a (Greek) island.”

Wilson added recording artist to her repertoire in 2012. She is also a stage and screen actor and producer, having produced the Big Fat Greek trilogy with husband Tom Hanks.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 follows the Portokalos family reuniting in Greece after the wedding and vow renewals in the previous film.