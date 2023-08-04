I love the colour of this pink rice pudding. I always wanted to experiment more recipes using Triantafyllo (Rose Cordial) – it reminds me of the Cypriot Triantafyllo Pagoto (Rose ice cream and sorbet).

Rose cordial has been made in Cyprus for many years in the beautiful village of Agros. The village lies in a valley between Nicosia and Limassol, near the Troodos mountains, where they grow the fragrant Damask Rose.

Ingredients (serves 4):

50g short grain rice Arborio or pudding rice

250ml water

2 tbsp caster sugar

800ml whole milk

1 tbsp cornflour, diluted in a little milk

2 tbsp rosewater

4-5 tbs rose cordial

For the topping:

Unsalted pistachio nuts, finely chopped

Method:

Place the rice with the water in a thick bottomed pan and place over a high heat. Bring to the boil, lower the heat, stirring occasionally until most of the water has been absorbed. Make sure that you do not burn the rice!

Pour in the milk and sugar, bring to the boil then simmer gently, stirring frequently – it takes quite a bit of stirring but is well worth it. The rice should be cooked in 30 minutes or until the milk has reduced and thickened. Remember you want the rice to be cooked but not mushy.

Quickly stir the diluted cornflour into the hot rice, add the rosewater and rose cordial and mix until thickened.

Ladle into four small bowls, cool a little and sprinkle with chopped pistachios and if you like, dried rose petals.

Place in the fridge for a couple of hours before serving.