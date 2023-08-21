Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has successfully fined a local business and individual a record amount totalling half a million pounds for breaches of an HMO licence in Hatfield.

The Final Civil Penalty Notice was served for a Licensed House in Multiple Occupancy (HMO), with the caveat that a maximum number of six occupants would be allowed to live at the property at any one time. The police discovered the dwelling had seventeen occupants. They contacted the council’s Private Sector Housing Team and other partner agencies to pursue enforcement action on the manager and business, which were jointly held responsible for the breaches identified by the Private Sector Housing Team.

The defendants did not appeal the Final Civil Penalty Notice. The council has now issued invoices to the individual and business, for £275,000 each. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Cllr Lynn Chesterman, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Member, Housing, said:

“Everyone deserves to live in property that is safe and fit for purpose. Our message to rogue landlords and agents is very clear: we will work tirelessly together with our partners to locate and punish unscrupulous landlords and managers who fail to keep tenants safe”.

“We are grateful to the Police, Trading Standards and Hertfordshire County Council for their invaluable support and cooperation in this case. This is a great example of how we can work together to achieve better outcomes for our communities.”

If you are a tenant living in an HMO with five or more occupants and want to know if the property has a licence, please go to www.welhat.gov.uk and search HMO Public Register.

If you have any concerns at all about your tenancy, please email [email protected]