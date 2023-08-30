Prom 52 (Royal Albert Hall) was another evening of eclectic music featuring the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) conducted by Andris Nelsons. I was sat close to American composer Julia Adolphe and it was the European premiere of her short composition, Makeshift Castle, that opened the concert. Made up of two contrasting movements, the first dominated by buoyant brass and rumbustious percussion, the second is far more reflective and meditative with beautifully light strings which brought to mind a delightful dawn chorus of tweeting birds and the awakening of mankind. This was followed by Richard Strauss’s also short Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration) and the orchestral work here was of the highest quality with the woodwind section outstanding especially Elizabeth Rowe who made her flute sing and stir emotion. Written by Stauss to depict the death of an artist, the four parts from the opening Largo to the closing Moderato are exquisitely formed with passages of sorrowful acceptance during his final moments right through to the sought-after transfiguration.

After the interval it was Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, the first movement of which segues from calm to euphoric with Nelson seamlessly eliciting a majestic sound that had the audience in raptures. The second movement is written for virtuosity and once again the BSO delivered in abundance. The third movement is slow and dreamy and the fourth is manic and quite idiosyncratic with the strings bringing some decorum only to have rude interjections by the trumpets. A world class orchestra in top form, all adding up to a memorable event.

