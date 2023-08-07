Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke one the phone on Sunday with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, responding to Cyprus’ call for assistance, through the RescEU mechanism, as the island battles with wildfires in Limassol district. Greece is sending two Canadair planes on Monday morning.

As CNA learns, during the telephone conversation, the Greek Prime Minister expressed to President Christodoulides Athen’s support, as Cyprus is being affected by wildfires.

Moreover, in statements to journalists on Sunday evening from the coordination centre in Fassoula, Limassol, Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou said that the President of the Republic is kept informed from the very first moment about efforts to combat fires.

She noted the efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said that two Greek Canadair planes will arrive on Monday morning, while Lebanon will also contribute with the dispatch of a helicopter.

She also noted that the European Union’s rescEU mechanism has been activated and the issue is currently being examined by the Commissioner responsible and responses are expected from Egypt and Israel.

Helikopters from Jordan are already in Cyprus, arriving in the previous days to assistant in previous firefighting endeavours.

Minister of Agriculture Petros Xenofontos said from his part that the Situation on the ground was difficult. Firefighting forces operate in a bid to curb the fire reaching the area of Mathikoloni, Apsiou and Louvara, in Limassol district.

All efforts are concentrating into delineating the fire front tonight, he added.

House President and Acting President of the Republic, Annita Demetriou also arrived at the coordination centre in Fassoula and in a statement to the media, said that according to the information that was shared with her, Israel also expressed interest to assist.

In addition, ground forces continue to open passages and set up waterhoses to extinguish the fire in areas accessible to them, according to a post on twitter by the Cyprus Fire Service Spokesperson, Andreas Kettis.