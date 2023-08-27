The appointment of an UN envoy on the Cyprus issue will be an important step towards the goal of the resumption of the peace talks, the President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, ahead of the arrival on the island of the Assistant UN Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenča, to explore the way forward.

He also said that those who seek through certain actions to create conditions of division and tension do not reflect the desire of the overwhelming majority of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who want the reunification of our country, on the basis of the agreed framework.

He was invited by the press to comment on an arson incident at a mosque in Limassol, in the early hours of Saturday, for which he ordered a thorough probe. Speaking on the sidelines of a church memorial at the village of Chandria, in Limassol, the President also commented on the visit to Cyprus of Jenča with whom he will meet Monday morning.

President Christodoulides said that it is important that the top UN official will be in Cyprus and will hold meetings. He said that he is in Cyprus on behalf of the Secretary-General on the occasion of the upcoming UN General Assembly and will explore the prospects for the resumption of the peace talks.

“And I consider his presence important. It is also an indication of the importance given by the Secretary General himself. Of course, what matters most is to have results and our readiness and political will are given”, the President noted.

He said that the will and readiness are acknowledged by the international community, adding that a first important step will be the appointment by the Secretary General of an envoy for the Cyprus issue, so that he can investigate the prospects for the resumption of the negotiations.

President Christodoulides said that he will discuss all these as well as a recent incident at Pyla, involving attacks on UN peacekeepers, with the Assistant UNSG. He went on to say that the condemnation of the event by the international community is an indication of the recognition of the constructive position of the Greek Cypriot side and its will to have developments towards a Cyprus solution.

Invited to comment on the Turkish Cypriot leader’s statements on Pyla and the incident at the mosque in Limassol, and replying to a remark that some are attempting to create a difficult climate, the President said that “they are trying to create a negative climate, that’s why we must be very careful.”

He said that what happened in Limassol is shameful and beyond logic and does not reflect the feelings of the Greek Cypriots towards the Turkish Cypriots.

He said that so far he does not have any information about the motives of the attack “which we condemn,” adding that he has given instructions for an immediate investigation into it.

The President noted that those who seek through such actions to create a climate of polarization and tension certainly do not reflect the desire of the vast majority of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, who desire the reunification of the country on the basis of the agreed framework.

He pledged that we will continue to do everything possible to this end.

Replying to another question about the appointment of an envoy for the Cyprus issue, President Christodoulides said that it is important that the five Permanent Members of the Security Council – some more than others – have already begun to discuss various names that could take on this important role, adding that what is of more significance is to have results.

Speaking earlier during a memorial service, the President said that despite the daily challenges, the unacceptable statements, the efforts for a new fait accompli on the island by Turkey, the resumption of peace talks remains our ultimate goal. He said that our side demonstrates what is needed, a sincere political will adding that a great diplomatic effort began once he was elected. He said that this effort will be beneficial for all involved.

President Christodoulides said that we are in full consultation and coordination with our partners in the EU and the Greek Government.

He noted that the recent unacceptable events in Pyla are the most indicative example of recognition of our sincere will to end the occupation and reunify our homeland. He pledged that there is no other choice for us but the reunification of our country and therefore the security and well-being of all Cypriots and those residing legally on the island.

In his memorial speech the President also noted that to achieve all the above we must remain united and continue our efforts, noting that anything else, except Cyprus’ reunification, does not guarantee the interests and the peaceful future of Cypriot Hellenism on the island.

He also paid tribute to the heroes of the community of Chandria who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Members of the Security Council condemned on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the incidents in the buffer zone, in the village of Pyla, in Larnaca district, with assaults against UN peacekeepers, reiterating their full support for UNFICYP

They also condemned the attacks on UN peacekeepers and the damage to UN vehicles by Turkish Cypriot personnel and wished a speedy and full recovery to the peacekeepers who were injured. They emphasized that “attacks against peacekeepers may constitute crimes under international law and reaffirmed their full commitment to the safety of all UN personnel.”

On Friday August 18, 2023 Turkish Cypriots punched and kicked a group of international peacekeepers who obstructed crews illegally working on a road that would encroach on a UN controlled buffer zone.

The attack happened as peacekeepers stood in the way of work crews building a road to connect the Turkish occupied village of Arsos with the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla, inside the buffer zone.