The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice and Public Order Anna Koukides – Prokopiou, Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou, head of the Cyprus Intelligence Service Tasos Tzionis and the head of the Press Office of the President of the Republic Victoras Papadopoulos.

After the meeting, Papadopoulos, told journalists that the President “was thoroughly informed about last night’s incidents in Chloraka.”

He said that the President had been kept in the loop throughout the night and was now fully informed about everything that took place. He added that during the meeting they discussed with the Minister of Justice, the Chief of Police and the Commander of the CIS the operational plan to maintain security and calm in the area.

Papadopoulos noted that the President gave orders to safeguard security in the area with all the means available to the state.

“Since the day it took office, the government has been dealing with immigration, the issue of illegal immigration, in all possible ways. Arrivals have halved, returns have increased, application examinations have doubled,” he said.

In statements to the press, Chief of Police, Stelios Papatheodorou, said that, as “we will continue our actions there as well as our constant presence in order to prevent any other deviations by anyone.”

Asked about the measures being taken to avoid a third night of violence, he noted that an operational plan has been prepared, which, if any new information comes to light, can be modified to ensure that such an eventuality is prevented.

A demonstration against Chloraka becoming a migrant ghetto on Sunday evening was followed by altercations among different groups of people and vandalisms during which damage was caused to cars, houses and shops in the area. Incidents continued on Monday. Police said twenty one people were arrested. Four of them have been officially charged and their case will be heard before a Court at a later date. At the same time, a court order was issued for sixteen suspects to be detained for eight days while investigations are ongoing, according to the Police. Among those arrested, a minor, a 17 year old, was released and will be summoned at a later stage.