An announcement by the Presidency says that Christodoulides and the members of the Cypriot delegation traveled to Ramallah from Amman aboard helicopters provided by the Jordanian Armed Forces.

After his arrival in Ramallah, the President of the Republic visited the Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat, where he laid a wreath and the Arafat Museum. Right after he was received by President Abbas, while a military unit paid respects.

The National Anthems were heard and then the two Presidents had extended talks. Press Statements, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation and a private meeting will follow.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.