In response to a recent arson attack on a mosque in Limassol, President Christodoulides has ordered a thorough investigation. The Government stresses that such incidents are condemnable.

In a statement on “X” (former twitter), Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis says that the attack on the mosque in Limassol is unacceptable and condemnable, with the Government firmly underlining that such acts can not be tolerated.

According to the Spokesman, President Christodoulides has instructed authorities to swiftly investigate the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

“Safeguarding religious freedom and protecting our country’s religious monuments is a non-negotiable priority for our state and our people. The Government maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards acts of violence. Ensuring public security remains a fundamental duty of the state,” said the Spokesperson.

The arson attack against the mosque in Agkyras street, in the southern coastal city of Limassol took place in the early hours of Saturday, and caused minor damages, while security cameras recorded footage involving an unknown person.