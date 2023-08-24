Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, received on Thursday at the Presidential Palace, the Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Robert Menendez.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign MInister, Constantinos Kombos, Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis and Director of the President’s Diplomatic Office, Marilena Raouna.

US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher was also present at the meeting.

Menendez and his spouse were welcomed at the Presidential Palace by Letymbiotis.

Later on Menendez will address the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora at the Presidential Palace.