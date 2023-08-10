TOWIE’s Clelia Theodorou says she’s been feeling ‘paralysing’ pain after her mother tragically died in a horror car crash at the end of May. The accident also left the reality star with “terrible injuries.”

Opening up about the crash, the pregnant star said: “I am continuing to heal from my terrible injuries after weeks in hospital but it’s with the biggest regret to say that my beautiful Mum couldn’t heal from hers. The person I never, ever wanted to say goodbye to. Who loved me unconditionally, the pure definition of a mother’s love.” She added: “My heart will never heal from this, life will never ever be the same. It just doesn’t feel real and it never will, I just want my mum back.”

Clelia went on to say that her “precious miracle baby” is doing well and “powering throughout it all” in the heartbreaking Instagram post, which consisted of a statement and black and white snaps of Clelia and her mother together.

Paying tribute to her mum, she added: “I will always make sure they know how much you already loved them and I promise they will always know they had the strongest, most caring, hilarious, giving and loving Nan they could ever have dreamt of. I go through multiple emotions on a daily basis and the road to my recovery physically is a long one, but our miracle baby gives me so much hope and I will do everything I can to be even half the mum to my baby that my mum was to me.”

Along with the statement, the star shared a carousel of sweet throwback pictures of her and her mother.

Clelia and partner Tommy Cole announced the news of the reality star’s pregnancy earlier this year.

Source: The Mirror