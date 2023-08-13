Relatives of those who perished on the Helios Airways Flight 522, which claimed the lives of 121 passengers and crew 18 years ago, will visit once again the mountainous area of Grammatikos on Monday, August 14 to honour their loved ones.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Sunday on behalf of the relatives of the victims, Niki Michaelidou, said the memorial service for the 121 victims will be held in the morning at the chapel of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, which the relatives have built in Grammatiko.

After that the relatives will ascend to the mountain’s summit, site of the aircraft’s crash, where the customary prayer for the repose of their souls will be performed.

The annual memorial service will be officiated by Metropolitan Cyril of Kifissia, Amaroussion in the presence of relatives of the tragedy’s victims.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of the crash of the “Helios” company’s airplane, which claimed the lives of 121 people, including 22 children, the six crew members on 14 August, 2004. A total of 103 victims were of Cypriot descent and 12 Greek.