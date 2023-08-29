A demonstration against Chloraka becoming a migrant ghetto on Sunday evening was followed by altercations among different groups of people and vandalisms during which damage was caused to cars, houses and shops in the area. Incidents continued on Monday.

President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides pointed out yesterday that violence does not solve any problem at all and is condemnable wherever it comes from, adding that immigration is among the government’s high priorities and violence does not help the swift resolution of the matter.

Sixteen people will be brought before court, according to the Police. Of the 21 people arrested, one is a minor, a 17 year old Greek Cypriot, who was released and will be summoned at a later stage.

Police Spokesperson Christos Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency that there is constant patrol of the area in an attempt to prevent further tension. He said that Police Chief gave instructions for a special action plan which entails 24-hour basis patrolling.

Andreou said that Police Chief, Justice and Public Order Minister and local police met yesterday with a group of Syrian migrants who reside in the area.

He explained that although there was a de-escalation of the tension, right after the meeting a number of Greek Cypriots and Syrians gathered in another part of Chloraka and the Police had to intervene.

Andreou said that the two groups broke up into smaller ones, people had on hoods and carried knives and other tools and the Police had to deploy anti-riot teams from various departments, along with the Nicosia Z Group as well as the anti-protester vehicle “AIANTAS.’’

A police officer was injured during the events.

Head of Chloraka community council Nikolas Liasides told the Cyprus News Agency that Justice Minister and Police Chief assured him that there will be increasing policing of the area in the next days.

He said that the evacuation and security procedures at the apartment complex were migrants used to reside will continue according to the instructions given by the state authorities.

Paphos District Administration Head Mary Lambrou in statements to the Cyprus News Agency said that a political decision was needed to implement the decree which prohibits the use of the apartment complex and at the same time, another place for them to reside from now on had to be found.

The decree for the complex which includes 207 apartments was issued in 2021 and in March 2023 the district court ruled in favor of the District Administration when the company that managed the apartments went to court to challenge this decree.