Peter Andre has revealed exciting plans that a movie of his life is in the works. The singer, who is currently on holiday in Cyprus with his family, told fans about the potential biopic after attending a meeting.

The 50-year-old was clearly excited to spill the beans on his forthcoming plans as he shared the update on social media. In a post on his Instagram to his fans, Peter revealed: “I have just had an incredible meeting about doing a film on my life. I’m looking forward to embarking on this journey through the magic of the lens. This is going to be EPIC. Watch this space…Forever grateful.”

Peter has had a varied life from his 90s music career, to his marriage to Katie Price, to becoming a household name.