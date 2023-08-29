The Pancyprian Federation of Labour trade union (PEO) and Turkish Cypriot trade unions DEV-İŞ, KTAMS, KTÖS, KTOEÖS, BES, KOOP-SEN, DAÜ-SEN, along with the “United Cyprus” initiative, have jointly condemned the latest violent events end expressions of intolerance in Cyprus, on the occasion of a joint event for the International Action Day of Trade Unions for Peace on September 1st, declared by the World Federation of Trade Unions.

Speaking during a press conference at the Home for Cooperation at Ledra Palace crossing point,PEO General Secretary PEO, Sotiroulla Charalambous, said that the joint event on September 1st signifies that both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot trade unions wish the reunification of Cyprus and the immediate resumption of the negotiations for a settlement of the Cyprus question, from the point they were left off in Crans Montana.

“We demand that the leaders of both communities actively demonstrate their commitment to the framework set out by the UNSG”, she added. She also noted that both communities should avoid actions that will lead to new faits accompli.

Charalambous added that the September 1st event is also an opportunity for the trade unions to stand against racism and condemn the clashes in Chloraka village between locals and immigrants.

Following Charalambous’ statement, Burak Mavis, President of Turkish Cypriot teachers’ trade union KTÖS, said that the Union condemns recent events in Karpasia, Pyla, Limassol and Paphos. He noted that the events in Karpasia and Limassol are against the freedom of belief and condemned the violence in Pyla. “The event that takes place on the occasion of the International Action Day of Trade Unions for Peace will be the proper response to fascists, racists and any others with similar beliefs,” Mavis said.

“The culture of violence leads nowhere and we call on both leaders to stay away from views in favour of violence and new faits accompli and resume negotiations as soon as possible,” he noted, pointing out that “dialogue and cooperation lead us into the future.”

In their joint declaration for the event of September 1st, the Unions are opposing fascism and intolerance and point out that “the joint struggle of Cypriot workers for a settlement of the Cyprus question and for the reunification of Cyprus is part of a wider struggle of the people for world peace.” They also condemn the violation of international law in Ukraine and ask immediate restoration of peace in the area.

As regards the Cyprus question, they express concerns due to the long-term suspension of negotiations and ask that both leaders actively reaffirm their commitment to a settlement within the framework of a bizonal bicommunal federation, with political equality as described in the UN resolutions. They also ask that negotiations resume from the point they were left off in Crans Montana, within the agreed framework and and the achieved convergences.

Concluding, they invite people to join the event on Friday September 1st, demanding for more funds for health, educations and social policies, less funds for military equipment. PEO calls to a gathering in Eleftheria’s Square at 6:45 pm. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots will meet at 7:30 pm at Ledra Palace crossing point.

On Friday August 18, 2023 men of the occupation regime in Cyprus punched and kicked a group of international peacekeepers who obstructed crews illegally working on a road that would encroach on a U.N. controlled buffer zone.

The attack happened as peacekeepers stood in the way of work crews building a road to connect the Turkish occupied village of Arsos with the mixed Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot village of Pyla, inside the buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.