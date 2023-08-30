Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Haringey have charged a man with murder.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 30 August, Jan Mercan, 22 (7.08.01) of Burford Gardens, N13 was charged with the murder of 33-year-old Talip Guzel.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court later today.

Police were called to White Hart Lane, at the junction with Pretoria Road, N17, shortly after 23:30hrs on Sunday, 30 July, to reports of a shooting.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Talip Guzel was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist crime team are investigating.

Anyone who has information that could help police should call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7377/30Jul.