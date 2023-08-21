Over the August bank holiday weekend, we will be making slight changes to our services.
Bin collections will take place a day later than usual. If your collection is usually on a Monday, it will be on Tuesday, and so on. Collections will return to normal from Monday 4 September.
Visit our website for a full breakdown of service changes: https://orlo.uk/3TdJO
