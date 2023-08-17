Outdoors work is not allowed on Thursday between 12:00 and 16:00 local time in the higher mountainous areas (1150-1650 meters) following the amber warning for extreme high temperature, the Department of Labour Inspections has said.

The ban applies for outdoor heavy and moderate work, transport and/or delivery work, work that involves driving bike, bicycle or scooters, as well as couriers, food delivery etc.

The Department of Labour Inspections urges employers and self employed persons to apply measures against heat exhaustion, such as frequent breaks, rest in cool areas under shade or in air conditioned rooms, rotation of employees if possible.

It further notes that cool, potable water should be available, as well as head covers for workers, who should also choose to wear loose clothes, made of cotton, and avoid large meals with too much sugar, as well as caffeine and alcohol.

For more information, employers and employees should contact regional offices of the Department in Nicosia 22879191, Limassol 25827200, Larnaca 24805327, Paphos 26822715 and Famagusta 23819750.