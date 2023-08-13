The Department of Labour Inspection of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security is urging employers and self-employed individuals on Sunday to suspend outdoor heavy and moderate work activity from midday until 4pm due to the extremely high temperatures affecting the island.

In a press release, it said that in light of the Meteorology Department’s warning for extremely high temperatures at an orange level of danger, affecting inland areas and the mountains, all outdoor heavy and moderate work must be suspended between the hours of 12:00 – 16:00 as a measure to protect workers from heat stress.

At the same time, all deliveries of products, food, mail, or other activities, using two-wheeled vehicles is suspended.

It urges employers as well as self-employed individuals to monitor the temperature and relative humidity in the areas where work is conducted, which contribute to the thermal load.

In addition, the Department of Labour calls for avoiding, whenever possible, strenuous outdoor work from 12:00 to 16:00, as well as the provision of cool drinking water (temperature 10 – 15°C) to the workers.

It also recommends that workers use appropriate head coverings, wear lightweight and breathable clothing such as cotton garments, and use suitable sunglasses. It also suggests avoiding large meals or sugary foods, and the consumption of alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.