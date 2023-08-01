Deadline Monday 14 August: Open call for local artists and creators in Haringey 📣

Haringey Feast is a brand-new cultural programme that will bring together Haringey’s creators, cultural organisations and residents to celebrate everything our unique borough offers 🎉Whether you are an established or emerging local artist, we want to hear from you! 👐

We have launched an Open Call where local creatives can submit applications of between £500 to £2,000 to create handmade items or performances in partnership with a local community group/s, to be used at the Haringey Feast on Sunday, 19 November 2023.

We are looking for anything from spoons, poetry readings, bunting, and everything in between. So bring your creativity to the table, apply or share with your network today 👇

www.haringeyfeast.com