The Nicosia International Festival team presented on Thursday at the Nicosia City Hall the programme of the fourth edition of the festival, a celebration of the performing arts at Nicosia with a series of theatre, music and contemporary dance performances as well as a rich “Parallel Programme”.

In his address, the Mayor of Nicosia, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, referred to the fact that the 4th edition of the Festival remains faithful to the strategic objectives of the Municipality of Nicosia for culture, maintaining the special artistic weight of the programme.

The Vice-President of Nicosia For Art and member of the Festival Committee, Leoni Orphanidou, in her address noted that “although only 4 years old, the Nicosia Festival is already an institution”.

On his part, the Artistic Director and General Director of Nicosia For Art, George Papageorgiou, presented the programme of the Nicosia International Festival 2023, which officially starts on September 26 and ends in the last days of December 2023.

As noted by the organisers, the Nicosia International Festival consists of a range of events covering a wide spectrum of artistic creation.