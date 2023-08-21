Nicosia expects the UN to respond to its mandate, Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday, adding that the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, and Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos are in contact with all UN Security Council permanent member states following the incident in the buffer zone in Pyla and the attack against UN peacekeepers on Friday morning by members of the occupation regime.

In statements to journalists at the Presidential Palace, and invited to comment on the situation in Pyla and the diplomatic démarches that are underway, Letymbiotis noted that “very delicate and concrete actions need to be taken right now.”

Moreover, he noted that meetings have been taking place since Thursday, since the very first moment, and meetings under President of the Republic are underway in the presence of the Foreign Minister and the head of the Central Intelligence Service, who is also the head of the National Security Council, as well as the National Guard chief and the Defence Ministry.”

He noted that “the President of the Republic and the Foreign Minister are in contact with the Security Council permanent members. We expected the UN tonight, when the Security Council will meet, to respond to their mandate. Very delicate and concrete actions need to be taken right now.”

Asked about criticism against the government over the fact that the National Council will meet in ten days, the Spokesman recalled that it had already been announced that the National Council would convene in view of the President’s trip to New York for the UN General Assembly and this is the reason why it is being convened, for the political leaders to be informed about the President’s trip to New York.”

The Cyprus government, the UN, the EU and many countries have condemned the attacks against members of the UN peacekeeping force while they were blocking unauthorised construction works by the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime inside the buffer zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.