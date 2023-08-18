Nicosia has condemned incidents that took place on Friday morning in the buffer zone in Pyla area, as UN peacekeepers were attacked while blocking construction works by the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime.

Furthermore the government of the Republic of Cyprus added that it has been taking diplomatic actions and has been in constant contact with the UN, the Security Council permanent members, the EU, the Greek government and the leadership of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus to avert the Turkish side’s plans.

Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, said in a written statement that “the government condemns the organised incidents which the Turkish occupation forces caused this morning in the buffer zone in Pyla region and the unacceptable assault against British and Slovak members of the UN peacekeeping force (UNFICYP).”

“The threats against the security of the UN peacekeepers are condemnable and constitute a serious crime according to the international law as is righty noted in the peacekeeping force’s press release,” Letymbiotis noted.

Moreover he said that “the government has been taking all diplomatic actions and has been in constant contact with the UN, the Security Council permanent members, the EU, the Greek government and the leadership of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus to avert the Turkish side’s plans.”

Meanwhile, CNA has learned that in the framework of diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue that has come up, the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and UNFICYP chief, Colin Stewart, has been engaging with the two sides in Cyprus and members of the Security Council to sort out the issue through dialogue.

The UN peacekeeping force has stressed that it remains committed to preventing the unauthorized construction of a road that aims to connect occupied Arsos with Pyla region which is in violation with the status quo.

As regards the situation on the ground, CNA learnt just before midday that both UN peacekeepers and the Turkish Cypriot side’s personnel were still in the buffer zone, but the situation was calm and static.

Our aim is to continue blocking the works through non-violent means, by using UN personnel and vehicles, a source of the UN peacekeeping force told CNA, adding that they were focusing on preventing tension and keeping the situation calm, calling on the Turkish Cypriot side to continue discussions with them on the issue.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.