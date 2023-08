Gorleston continued their fine form from the end of last season by defeating New Salamis three-one, the Greens playing a league fixture for the first time at their new home in Great Yarmouth. Luke Johnson gave them an early lead, and they doubled it on the hour when Ryan Curtis made it two. With six minutes remaining Luke Johnson added a third, and a late goal for Tala Lo Seye was nothing but a consolation for the visitors.