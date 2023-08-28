New Salamis started the game well Hercules breaking through down the right hand side who swings a nice low cross into Williams who is just a step too far! Very close!

Reuben dives at full stretch as the Bowers winger looks to guide it into the top corner! An incredible save!

Another handful of crosses from Bowers come to nothing as thunder rumbles in the distance.

Saliu opens up the scoring for New Salamis after another cross is fired across the goal by Jackson and it is met by Saliu running in late! It was coming!

Rain! Thunder! Lightning! It’s all coming down here at Cole’s park as the Salamina lead by a goal to nil!

Bowers have had a good spell and they have made the most of it here. The number 14 Popo scores after a scramble in the mix from the right hand side. 20 minutes left

Bowers and Pitsea pull back a draw after a game that was halted by “a lot of lightning”.

After a missed Bowers penalty it has stayed at a goal each and both teams take home a point.

Photos Grant Williams