New Salamis weren’t at their best away to Redbridge FC in the FA Cup but managed to pull off a 2-2 draw with a replay to be played at their home ground this Tuesday at Haringey Borough Stadium.

New Salamis started the game well but faiĺed to put it to their aďvantage

and were one nil down on the half hour when Redbrìdge midfiélder Chawner the rebound from a corner the lonģ shot went like a rocket into the top right hand side of the net the keeper haď no chance.

The first half finished 1-0 to Redbridge.

Derek Asamoah scored a brilliant goal by the main man up front for New Salamis, that’s how you get back into a game just after the break.

Redbridge ŕétook the leåd when the ball pingeď around the penalty area before it føünd the net in the 80th mìnute Thompson was on hand to fire home from close range with just 10 minutes remaining.

New Salamìs equaliséd iñ the 90th minute with a George Asamoah header from a corner.

Full time 2-2 Replaý this Wednesday 9th August 2023 åt 19.45pm at Haringey Borough Stadium.