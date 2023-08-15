Officers are renewing appeals for information to find a 46-year-old man who has been missing for three weeks.

Joe Warren, who is from Hackney, was last seen at about 09:30hrs on Tuesday, 25 July by Marsh Gate Bridge on Hackney Marshes, E9.

Joe’s sister, Rosie, said: “All of Joe’s family and friends are desperate to know where he is. He is so loved by so many people and we all want him to come home.

“I’ve shared a house in Hackney with my brother Joe for over 10 years so every day not seeing him and not knowing where he is, if he is safe or needs help, is agonising.

“The police have been amazing and continue to do so much trying to find him. So many friends have helped us either putting up appeal posters or sharing Joe’s appeal on social media, but sadly we still haven’t found him.

“If anyone knows or has seen anything that might help us please contact the police or the charity Missing People.”

Police continue to focus their attention in the Hackney Marshes and Epping Forest area.

Joe is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair which is thinning on top. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, green trousers and black trainers with white soles.

Detective Inspector Gavin Jay, said: “It has been three weeks since Joe was last seen, and we continue to have concerns for his wellbeing.

I am asking for the public to support us in this investigation, and to come forward with any information which could assist in locating him safely. This continues to be a difficult time for Joe’s family.”

Any witnesses, or those with any information, are asked to call Police on 101 quoting 23MIS025447.