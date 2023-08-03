Detectives investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Fiona Holm have released new footage as they continue to appeal for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said:“After a missing person investigation failed to locate Fiona, our enquiries have led us to believe that she had come to serious harm. Part of our ongoing investigation is piecing together a timeline of Fiona’s movements in the days leading up to and including Tuesday, 20 June when she was last seen alive.

“We are now releasing footage captured on what we believe to be Fiona’s last living day and we need to speak to anyone who saw her or spoke to her around that time.

“Fiona was known to be a friendly woman who would take the time to speak with local people. She has been a familiar face in the Lewisham/Blackheath area. Do you know her? Did you see her from mid to late June? If you did, was she anxious or worried about anything – did she share any information with you about what was going on in her life?

“If you live in, or travelled through, the Verdant Lane area of Catford on 20 June, and have not already spoken to the police, do you have either doorbell or dash-cam footage that might include images of Fiona?

“If you saw, spoke to, or have information concerning Fiona please get in touch. No matter how insignificant your information might seem, please share it with us.”

Fiona was reported missing on Thursday, 29 June and the last sighting of her alive was on Verdant Lane in Catford on the evening of Tuesday, 20 June. Fiona has not been seen or heard from since.

We previously released an image of Fiona in an off-licence and the footage released today was captured later that same evening. Fiona is wearing different clothing in the later footage. This is thought to be a green top, with dark coloured leggings or trousers, possibly with Converse-style trainers. Officers are very keen to establish where Fiona was going that evening and what her movements were on leaving Verdant Lane.

DCI Blackburn continued: “Due to the fact a man has been charged and legal proceedings are under way I am limited on the information I am able to provide about our investigation but I can confirm that we continue to search for Fiona’s remains.

“Fiona’s family and friends are in limbo, unable to grieve and desperate to know what happened to her. My thoughts remain with them as I urge anyone with information to please get in touch.”

On Thursday, 13 July, a 65-year-old man was charged with the 2022 murder of Naomi Hunte and the murder of Fiona Holm. The man was known to both women. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

If you saw Fiona or have information concerning her disappearance, please call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 22MIS023317.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine following the death of someone subject to a missing person investigation.