Preparing and implementing a National Strategy for the Diaspora is a priority for the Government and the President of the Republic himself, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday evening in his speech at the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora, taking place this week in Nicosia.

Letymbiotis noted that this was the largest Conference of Diaspora Cypriots ever organised, adding that, “for decades, our expatriates have been present in every struggle, to promote and contribute, to strengthen our national aspirations, a global safety net for their homeland”. He added that distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, active citizens with a strong presence in the countries in which they live, were “the best ambassadors” for Cyprus.

Making special reference to the representatives of the youth NEPOMAK, The World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots, at the conference, he said that they are the future of the diaspora “and of our homeland”. The spokesman said it is a “duty and responsibility” to invest in the new generation.

Letymbiotis said that the Government attaches great importance to the issues concerning young expatriates with programmes to encourage their involvement in the political activities of their places of residence and also with programmes for frequent contact and acquaintance with Cyprus, especially through learning “our language, history and culture”.

He also said that the preparation and implementation of the National Strategy for the Diaspora is “a priority for the Government and for the President of the Republic of Cyprus himself”.

He said that the Government is working on different ideas to improve communication with diaspora Cypriots and the information they receive about developments concerning Cyprus, especially in areas such as education, culture and the country’s history.

“We especially want to upgrade our contact with the new generation, to maintain their relationship with Cyprus”, he added.

Letymbiotis also referred to the close cooperation and joint actions and initiatives with Greece, and the strengthening of cooperation with other countries in Diaspora matters.

Letymbiotis also expressed the “wish and hope” that this conference would be the last one held with Cyprus being the only divided country in Europe.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.