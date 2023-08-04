Homicide detectives are appealing for information after the death of man following an incident in Haringey.

Ibrahim Pertek, who was 52 and from Wood Green, died in hospital on Tuesday, 1 August.

His family has been informed.

It is believed that Mr Pertek may have been initially assaulted, possibly during a robbery, at about 01:10hrs on Sunday, 16 July.

After extensive CCTV inquiries, officers believe Mr Pertek was assaulted in an alley next to Wood Green Library that leads from Wood Green High Road to Caxton Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called at 02:50hrs and found Mr Pertek with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and sadly did not recover.

The incident was initially investigated by local detectives, but following his death homicide detectives launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, said: “We are asking for anyone who was around the area of Wood Green High Road at this time to contact police, particularly any motorist who was passing while using a dash cam.

“We believe Mr Pertek was seen by people prior to him being injured, and we want those people to come forward and speak to us. We are releasing a photo of Mr Pertek and I would ask people to look at it carefully and contact police if you remember seeing him.

“If you have any information that could assist, please come forward, it could help police and Mr Pertek’s family understand what happened that night.

“Officers will be conducting a witness appeal in the area of Wood Green High Road on Saturday, 5 August, from 22:00hrs, if you wish to speak to police in person.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1061/16JUL.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.