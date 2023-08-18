The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has expressed concerns over the assault against members of UNFICYP, and calls for a restart of reunification negotiation.

“Deeply concerned with today’s assault on @UN_CYPRUS peacekeepers in Pyla” Metsola wrote on her official account on “X” (formerly Twitter).

The European Parliament “condemns these attacks and reiterates its call for restarting reunification talks” she added.

“Trust, not violence, must be the way forward” Metsola stressed.