The US should consider the tool of sanctions against Turkey in case Ankara continues its illegal activities in the fenced-off city of Varosha, Robert Menendez, chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations has said, noting that the events in Pyla reminded us that the regime in the Turkish-occupied areas “are intent on threatening and destabilising the UN mission.”

Menendez, who visited Cyprus to attend the world conference of Cypriot Diaspora, in an interview with the Sunday edition of daily “Phileleftheros” said that “we should use the appropriate balance of carrots and sticks when it comes to incentivising Turkey’s respect for Cyprus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Commenting on Turkey’s expressed interest over re-vitalising its EU accession process, Menendez said he agrees with both Nicosia’s and Athens’ approach over a “gradual” and if necessary “reversible” process.

“Not to say that Turkey does not have other issues to address before I expect that they would meet the criteria for EU membership, but respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an EU member should be a baseline requirement,” he said, pointing out that “we also must be prepared to go in the other direction.”

“If we see additional Turkish activity in Varosha, we should be looking to sanctions as a tool to deter these types of activities that further destabilise the island,” he said.

Varosha, Cyprus’ tourist resort before 1974, remains fenced-off since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. Turkey and the occupying regime proceeded with unilateral actions in the fenced-off area, which many believe is the prelude of a settlement of the area, disregarding UN Security resolutions 550 and 789 calling for the transfer of that area to the administration of the United Nations.

Commenting on the unilateral actions by the occupying regime to construct a road from Arsos to Pyla in the UN buffer zone, which resulted in a stand-off with UNFICYP resulting in the injury of several blue helmets, the US Senator said “unfortunately, just this week Turkish Cypriot authorities again reminded us that they are intent on threatening and destabilising the UN mission,” noting that “obviously, this kind of aggressive behaviour does not benefit the majority of people who are seeking a peaceful resolution.”

“That said, I believe we must reinvigorate a substantive and direct peace process,” he went on to say.

Menendez pointed out that in the short term, we need to keep building trust between communities, including through deepening economic ties, fostering exchange programs, and proposing new confidence-building measures the Republic’s leadership suggested in May 2022, while in the long term, “we need to explore all tools to pressure Turkey to stop discouraging Turkish Cypriots from engaging in a meaningful way.”

Furthermore, responding to a question on energy, Mendendez recalled that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled an urgent recognition across Europe that the continent needs to diversify its energy sources.

Cyprus has a critical role to play in the development of Europe’s energy security and I’m encouraged by opportunities for further regional integration,” he concluded.